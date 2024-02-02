Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.25 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.09.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.75 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

