Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gibson Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$24.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6257622 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

