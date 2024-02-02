Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Given New C$2.95 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Tilray Brands Trading Up 7.8 %
TLRY opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78.
Tilray Brands Company Profile
