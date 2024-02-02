Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Given New C$2.95 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 7.8 %

TLRY opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

