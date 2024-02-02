TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.35.

TC Energy stock opened at C$53.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.90. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.47.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1698113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

