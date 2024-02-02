The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

