Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJX

Great Ajax Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AJX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $12,051,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.