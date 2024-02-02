Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJX
Great Ajax Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $12,051,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.