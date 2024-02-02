Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

