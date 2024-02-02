StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of -0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

