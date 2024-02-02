American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.07.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

