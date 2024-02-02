C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of CCCC opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.99. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

