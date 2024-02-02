KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $675.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $640.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $599.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.75 and a 200-day moving average of $516.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

