StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

