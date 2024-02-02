Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.21.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 4,619.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 792,863 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Flywire by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flywire by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile



Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.



