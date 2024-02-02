Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.82.

DLTR opened at $135.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

