StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
