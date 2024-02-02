StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.