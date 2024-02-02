Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,222,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 11,549,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,703.7 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JVTSF opened at $2.61 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

