Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.