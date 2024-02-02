Short Interest in Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Decreases By 6.7%

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Citycon Oyj stock opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

