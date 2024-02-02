StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

