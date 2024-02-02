Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

