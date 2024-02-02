StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
