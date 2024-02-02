StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

