StockNews.com Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

