SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

