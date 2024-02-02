Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

OGC opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

