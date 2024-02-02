Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

