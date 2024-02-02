Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

USAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Americas Silver Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

