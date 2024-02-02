National Bankshares Analysts Give Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Price Performance

SGD opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$874.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.