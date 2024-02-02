National Bankshares Analysts Give Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.
In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
