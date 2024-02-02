Desjardins Boosts ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Price Target to C$2.30

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on ATEX Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ATEX Resources Company Profile

Shares of ATEX Resources stock opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. ATEX Resources has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$157.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

