Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.30.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

GRT.UN stock opened at C$73.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.72 and a 12 month high of C$88.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.27.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

