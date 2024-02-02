Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$13.74 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

