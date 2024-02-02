National Bankshares Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

