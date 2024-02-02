BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 30,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

View Our Latest Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.