BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 30,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.89.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
