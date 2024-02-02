National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

