FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.