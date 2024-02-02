National Bank Financial Comments on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $66.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.208 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,131.77%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

