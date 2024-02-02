FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.93. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dover Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

