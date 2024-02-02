FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $836.82 million, a PE ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

