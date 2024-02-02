FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Increased by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.98. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $402.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.90. Moody’s has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $402.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

