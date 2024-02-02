William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.55. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $14.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Shares of SPGI opened at $457.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $457.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.61. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

