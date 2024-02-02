Brokers Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.98) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($9.19). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 568.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

