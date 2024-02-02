Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $36.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.