Barclays Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $235.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.90.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.68 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

