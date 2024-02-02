Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 165,137 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.