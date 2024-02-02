Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

