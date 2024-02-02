Seaport Res Ptn Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 111,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

