Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.43.

OTEX opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

