Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

ALDX opened at $3.19 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

