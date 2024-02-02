Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
