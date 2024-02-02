Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$101.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL stock opened at C$100.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$97.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

