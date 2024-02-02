StockNews.com Downgrades Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $490.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.65.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
