StockNews.com Downgrades Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $490.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.